Thoughts from the gym tonight: Including the Cats making the plays

On a night off from the microphone i had the chance to get into three local gyms tonight.

Just gonna offer up some thoughts here on some things i saw tonight in the Twin Cities.

Obviously the game of the night took place at Scottsbluff where the Bearcat boys took on rival Sidney. I walked in with about 4 minutes to play in the first half and Scottsbluff was up by two points.

At halftime the Bearcats were on top 32-27. Connor McCracken had 14 points and Jasiya DeOllos had chipped in 12.

Coming into the season I figured the Red Raiders, of the local Class B teams, would be the most likely to challenge Scottsbluff.

Mitch Porter, Arik Doty, John Smith. Tough Kids who are well coached by Austin Lewis. A guy like Jake Burke has emerged this season as a solid contributor. They took apart Gering by 30 plus two weekends ago.

The second half was fun.

Sidney came out of the locker room and played well. All the names mentioned above making some plays, hitting some shots, trying to find an answer.

At one point Sidney went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to go up 41-36. Sidney led 47-45 heading to the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter. Winning time.

On this night, like many others against the Gering’s, Alliance’s, and Sidney’s of the world (schools that have had some really good teams in the last handful of seasons), the fourth quarter meant Scottsbluff time.

Sure, the cast of characters has changed, they’re always changing at the high school level, but Scottsbluff continues to have a knack for making the big plays when they need them. Scottsbluff has just won so much over the years that the belief is always there.

Connor McCracken, a junior who barely played last season, had a 25 point night. He can score at all three levels and did so tonight. He’s been a go to guy since the opening game of the year.

Tonight, though, the fourth quarter belonged to senior Devin Buderus.

Devin has had the number one defensive assignment each of the last two seasons and plays iron man like minutes most nights.

Tonight he just took the game over with a strong dribble drive game and scored at the basket at will in the final stanza. Three drives really stand out including an old fashion three point play to help put the game on ice.

Scottsbluff a winner at home over Sidney 73-63. Scottsbluff owned the final four minutes of the game.

Sidney is a really good basketball team, but they’re looking for answers again after a tough loss.

The rematch at their place down the road will be must see.

There were three state ranked teams in the house at SHS on Friday night. Along with the Scottsbluff boys and Sidney girls it was the Mitchell Lady Tigers taking in some action.

When you’re #2 in C-1, undefeated at 17-0, and have the weekend off, you go watch basketball.

————————————————————————————-

As exciting as the atmosphere was tonight, tomorrow will be even better because it’s Gering at Scottsbluff.

The Gering boys beat Chadron tonight, 61-47.

In the win Gering Head Coach Randy Plummer was able to debut senior guard, Joziah Palomo, who missed the first part of the season due to some transfer rules.

Palomo has been playing in JV games this season and has really looked slick with the ball in his hands, making good decisions, and scoring while setting others up also. Coach Plummer this morning told me that, “Palomo is a playmaker”.

Palomo had 13 points in the win over Chadron.

Sophomore Bryce Sherrell had a team high 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a big double-double.

I look forward to chatting with Coach Plummer in the morning, he always tells it like it is heading into a big game with Scottsbluff.

————————————————————————————-

After a quick bite to eat with my son the middle stop of the night was Gering High School where the Lady Bulldogs were in action against Chadron.

We walked into the gym just before halftime and the score was 18-16 in a low scoring affair.

Gering Coach Adam Freeburg told me this morning that his team is having to adjust without leading scorer and rebounder, Makenzie Dunkel, who’s out with a knee injury.

As the game moved to the fourth quarter it was Chadron leading 34-26.

Gering junior guard Kelly Snelling did her best to keep Gering in it, hitting 3 early fourth quarter three balls and Gering eventually went back in front.

Chadron did a nice job against the press was able to get some easy baskets and they hit some big free throws down the stretch to help seal a road win by the final of 45-43.

Gering will have to rebound quickly for the rivalry game at Scottsbluff tomorrow night.

Both teams will be looking for a “must win”, win.

Scottsbluff was beaten by the Lady Raiders by the final of 60-41. The Lady Raiders came in ranked 2nd in the state in this weeks Omaha World Herald Class B poll.

Scottsbluff is 2-0 against Gering this season including a win at Gering last Tuesday night. In that game sophomore guard Aubry Krentz nailed six threes and scored a career high 31 points.

————————————————————————————-

Things started over at the Gering Jr. High as a parent watching the Gering boys JV team win big over Chadron.

Gering fell behind early then took control and dominated.

I’m not even sure what the score wound up being but it didn’t matter.