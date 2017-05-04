Thursday high school sports schedule

Plenty of prep events scheduled for Thursday, here’s the rundown.

Boys Soccer

B-8 title game: Scottsbluff vs. Lexington…the 2nd seeded Bearcats hope to spring the upset against the Minutemen. Lexington won the only matchup between the two teams this season, 4-0. This game will be played in Lexington after the first three games of the tournament were played in North Platte due to poor field conditions. Match time is 5:30 p.m. central time.

Girls Soccer

B-8 title game: Gering vs. Kearney Catholic…Gering, coming off a 5-1 win over Holdrege, will also play the role of underdog as they take on the Stars. K.C. won the only game the teams played this season back in early April, the final was 4-2. Tonight’s game will be played in Kearney and will start at 5 p.m. central time.

Track and Field

GNAC meet taking place at Bearcat Stadium with a start time of 2 p.m.

Boys Golf

Gering Invitational, 9 a.m., Monument Shadows Golf Course…teams on hand include Scottsbluff, Chadron, Alliance, Sidney, Hay Springs, and Crawford.

Kimball Invitational/WTC…Kimball hosting an event wrapping two tourneys into one. Teams competing in Kimball today; Bridgeport, Bayard, Potter-Dix, Hemingford, Mitchell, Gordon-Rushville, and Morrill.

Girls Tennis

Gering and Alliance visit Kearney Catholic