Thursday Prep Recap

Here’s a recap of Thursday and the schedule for Friday…

HS Softball

Scottsbluff improved to 3-3 last night as they won their home opener in comeback fashion over rival Gering by the final of 4-3.

The Lady Bearcats scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail. Savanna Salazar smoked a RBI single scoring Taylor Klein to tie the game and then later in the inning Katherine Reisig scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

The Taco John’s Players of the Game were Erin Willats for Scottsbluff. She tossed a complete game in the circle for the win with five strikeouts. Honors for Gering went to catcher Kaetlynn Todd, who notched a pair of hits and a RBI.

Gering fell back to .500 at 2-2.

Elsewhere on the diamond last night it was Alliance all over Chadron by the final of 14-5.

Cross Country

The Scottsbluff Invite boys title was captured by Logan Moravec of Gering while Scottsbluff’s Kaylee Bentley won the girls race.

Tennis

Scottsbluff split duals at Alliance with the hosts and Gillette. Scottsbluff’s win came against Alliance. Here’s the results for the Scottsbluff matches…

v. GILLETTE

Sam McCaslin lost to Dawson Messler 8-2

Isaace Bowman lost to Miles Veyna 8-2

Noah Hafner def. Austin Robertson 8-5

Mason Ramig/Thomas Madden lost to Zach Bradley/Tyler Neary 8-5

Scott Herman/Conner Muhr lost to Tel Russell/Jefferson Neary 8-0

Sam McCaslin/Isaac Bowman def. Trase Olsen/Luke Hladky 8-5

v. ALLIANCE

McCaslin def Zac Placek 8-0

Bowman lost to Chance Crowe 8-5

Hafner lost to Caden Dean 8-0

Ramig def Preston Pohlman 8-6

Muhr def Jake Ackerman 8-5

Madden def Kirk Sanders 8-1

Gering lost duals to both Gillette and Alliance. Their lone match win came from sophomore Hunter Walker.

Football from Thursday

Centura 28, Kimball 0

Hitchcock County 16, Leyton 14