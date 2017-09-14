Thursday prep/WNCC schedule including softball coverage at KNEB

It’s a busy Thursday of prep activities along with WNCC volleyball in town.

At KNEB tonight we’ll have coverage of the Scottsbluff at Gering softball game on KNEB.tv.

Gering (11-8) comes in having won five of their last seven games including a doubleheader sweep at Chase County on Tuesday night.

After a 1-4 showing at their own invite over the weekend it was Scottsbluff getting back on track with a win Tuesday night at home as they downed Holyoke, Colorado 11-0.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Scottsbluff won the first matchup at home 4-3 and then it was Gering evening up the season series with a 13-6 win at the tournament over the weekend.

KNEB.tv coverage will start at 6:50 or 10 minutes prior to first pitch tonight from Oregon Trail Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The junior varsity game is listed to start at 5 p.m.

Elsewhere:

WNCC volleyball – After sweeping four matches over the weekend at the Blue Mountain Inn Invitational in Colorado the Lady Cougars now sport a record of 12-2. Tonight the host Western Wyoming at Cougar Palace starting at 7 p.m.

HS girls golf – Scottsbluff will compete today at the Gothenburg Invite. Other teams competing include Broken Bow, Cozad, Dundy County-Stratton, Hershey, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Minden, North Platte, Ogallala, Perkins County, Southwest, and Valentine.

HS volleyball – Scottsbluff hopes to rebound from their straight sets loss at Gering earlier this week as they entertain Cheyenne Central. This is the match that had to be rescheduled from last Thursday night. Junior varsity will start at 5 p.m and the varsity will have first serve at six o’clock.

Other matches tonight:

Alliance at Sidney

Mitchell at Crawford

Garden County at Morrill

Pine Bluffs at Kimball

Guernsey-Sunrise at Banner County