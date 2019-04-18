Thursday’s area sports schedule

It’s a busy day of activities. Here’s a rundown of what’s going on…

HS Track & Field – The Twilight Meet will be hosted by Scottsbluff. Field events will start the meet at 12:30 with running events listed to get underway at 2 p.m. Teams on hand include Gering, Alliance, Sidney, and Bayard.

HS soccer – Scottsbluff is hosting Gering in JV and varsity girls and boys matches at the Landers Complex. It’s a quick turnaround for the SB teams; the girls put the 10 goal mercy rule on Torrington yesterday in a 11-1 win while the Bearcat boys were stunned by the Blazers as Torrington scored twice in the final five minutes to escape with a 2-1 win.

Both JV matches will start today at 3:30 and then both varsity matches will start at 5:30.

HS girls tennis – The Scottsbluff Invite with Alliance, Gering, Gillette, Hershey, Lexington, McCook, and North Platte all on hand.

HS boys golf – Alliance hosting their invite today with plenty of teams set to compete: Bayard, Bridgeport Public Schools, Chadron, Crawford, Gering, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Mitchell, Mullen, Sidney, and Scottsbluff.

WNCC softball – Cougars are playing NJC in a doubleheader at Volunteer Field with start times of 3 and 5 p.m. (Cougars will be home on Saturday for games against Lamar and then home games Sunday against McCook.

WNCC baseball (weekend schedule) – Cougar baseball is home Friday and Saturday for a three game series with Trinidad State. Action tomorrow starts at 1 p.m. Then Saturday a single game also at 1 p.m.

Sunday they’ll host NJC in a makeup, single nine inning game starting at 1 p.m.