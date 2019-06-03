Tickes on sale for West Nebraska All-Star games

SCOTTSBLUFF—Tickets are now on sale for the West Nebraska All-Star Games that will be played this Saturday in Scottsbluff.

A single game ticket to the volleyball or football game is $6 for adults, $5 for students (ages 13-18) and $4 for children (ages 12 & under) if purchased in advance. A money-saving two-game ticket admitting the buyer to both games at one low price is also available. The price is $9 for adults, $7 for students and $6 for children 12 and under. Ticket prices increase $1 if purchased at the gate.

Tickets for the West Nebraska All-Star Games can be purchased in advance at the following locations: the Sports Racquet, 1711 Broadway, the Zone at Scottsbluff Screen Printing, 1813 Broadway, Runza locations in Scottsbluff and Gering, Twisted Pretzel at the Monument Mall and Headz Up, 614 East 27th Street #A in Scottsbluff.

The 35th annual volleyball game will be played at 2 p.m. MDT at WNCC’s Cougar Palace. The 41st annual football game will be played that evening at 7 p.m. MDT at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

KNEB will have TV and radio coverage for both contests on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, Mobius channel 1500, 101.7 The Trail, and kneb.com. Pregame for the volleyball match will start at 1:45 and pregame for the football game will start at 6:45.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local charities.