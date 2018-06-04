Tickets on sale for West Nebraska All-Star games

Tickets are now on sale for the West Nebraska All-Star games coming up this Saturday in Scottsbluff.

A single game ticket to the volleyball or football game is $6 for adults, $5 for students (ages 13-18), and $4 for children (ages 12 and under) if purchased in advance.

A money saving two-game ticket admitting the buyer to both games at one low price is also available. The price is $9 for adults, $7 for students and $6 for children 12 and under. Ticket prices increase $1 if purchased at the gate.

Tickets for the West Nebraska All-Star Games can be purchased in advance at the following locations: the Sports Racquet, 1711 Broadway, the Zone at Scottsbluff Screen Printing, 1813 Broadway, Runza locations in Scottsbluff and Gering, and the Twisted Pretzel at the Monument Mall.

The 34th annual volleyball game will be played at 2 p.m. MDT at WNCC’s Cougar Palace. The 40th annual football game will be played that evening at 7 p.m. MDT at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local charities.

KNEB will have coverage of both contests on Saturday. The volleyball game will air on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 1:45.

The football game will be on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 6:45.