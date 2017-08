Here’s today’s events on the area sports schedule…

Girls HS golf: Scottsbluff and Gering will both be competing at the Sidney Invite with tee times starting this morning around 9 a.m.

Girls HS volleyball: Scottsbluff will hold a jamboree tonight as they’ll play Gordon-Rushville in an exhibition match starting at 6:30 p.m.

WNCC volleyball: The 6th ranked Lady Cougars will scrimmage against the Alumni All-Stars starting at 7 p.m. at Cougar Palace.