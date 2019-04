The Western Nebraska Community College softball team moved its home games with McCook Community College that were slated for today to Saturday, May 4 because of weather concerns of rain and snow. The games will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The contests are a continuation of games that was suspended on Easter with McCook leading 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

WNCC will next be in action Wednesday, May 1 when they host Northeastern Junior College beginning at 3 p.m. for the doubleheader.