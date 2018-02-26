Tonight: Boys District Final Doubleheaer

Everything is on the line tonight for the Mitchell and Bridgeport boys basketball teams.

A trip to Lincoln hangs in the balance as both squads get set for District finals matchups taking place at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility at Sidney High School.

We’ll have coverage of both games here at the station; on both KNEB.tv and 94.1 The Brand.

Up first it’ll be the C1-6 District final with Mitchell (12-14) taking on Ogallala (12-14).

Mitchell enters flying high after a sub-district tournament title that included wins over Chadron and Gordon-Rushville. Mitchell is working on a season best five game winning streak and they’ve won seven of their last nine games overall.

Ogallala is also hot, as you have to be at this time of the year, having won four straight games. They had to win three games in the sub-district tournament to reach tonight’s final. They won a play-in game over Gothenburg then knocked off top seed Cozad before beating Chase County.

These two teams played earlier this month on the 9th and it was Mitchell winning in a rout at home, 81-61.

Plenty of familiarity in the second game tonight at Sidney with Bridgeport (17-9) taking on Perkins County (15-7) in the C2-6 championship game.

These two met just 10 days ago in Grant with the Plainsmen prevailing 60-54.

Bridgeport won their sub-district tournament with wins over Kimball and Bayard while Perkins County knocked off Maxwell and Sutherland.

This second game is scheduled to start at 8 o’clock tonight.

They’ll clear the gyms out between games and charge admission twice if you’re hoping to watch both games.

We’ll carry both on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 for TV purposes and then have the radio call on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com. Pregame activities will start at 5:45 with opening tip of Mitchell and Ogallala at 6 p.m.