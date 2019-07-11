Tonight on KNEB: Zephyrs at Alliance

Tonight on KNEB we get one of the more anticipated legion baseball doubleheaders of the summer as the WESTCO Zephyrs hit the road to the play the Alliance Spartans.

KNEB will carry both games on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 4:45 with pregame coverage.

Both teams come in red hot. The Zephyrs are currently riding an 8 game winning streak while Alliance comes in having won seven straight games.

The Z’s are coming off a doubleheader sweep up at Chadron on Tuesday night.

So far this summer WESTCO and Alliance have matched up just one time with Alliance earning a 9-4 win in 12 innings at Cleveland Field. That game actually started in late May but was suspended due to weather and then last Tuesday Alliance came down and they resumed in the top of the third inning with a scoreless tie.

WESTCO went ahead 4-1 in the sixth inning on a Tate Carson three run double but the Z’s were unable to close out the win.

Trevor Dubray starrred for the Spartans that night. Dubray pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief and allowed just three hits, no runs, and he struck out 11.

Creighton Dike pitched 8 1/3 innings of relief for the Zephyrs in the loss and allowed only 3 earned runs.

Both teams are gearing up for their postseason tournaments next weekend.

Alliance, Gering, Chadron, and Ogallala will play their Class B Area Tournament in Ogallala starting on July 19th.

WESTCO will join Kearney, Hastings, North Platte, and Lexington in North Platte for the Class A Area Tournament also starting on the 19th.