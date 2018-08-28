class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331774 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Torrington clips Gering boys tennis team

BY Chris Cottrell | August 28, 2018
Gering's #1 doubles team (Hunter Walker/Dyson Dollarhide) in action last Saturday at McCook Invite.

On a windy late afternoon and evening in Torrington the Blazers boys tennis team edged Gering in a dual 3-2.

Gering’s #1 doubles team of Hunter Walker and Dyson Dollarhide earned a win in their match in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

The other win for the Bulldogs came at #3 doubles; Caleb Andrews and Trent Davis winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-0.

At #1 singles Brian Fenn of the Blazers knocked off Mark Karpf 6-4, 6-3.

Torrington also earned wins at #2 singles and #2 doubles.

Both teams will compete in the Scottsbluff Invite on Saturday.

