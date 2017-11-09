Torrington’s Sherbeyn inks with WNCC volleyball

Torrington’s Adia Sherbeyn had an outstanding senior volleyball season at Torrington High School, helping the Trailblazers to the 3A state tournament.

Now, the 5-foot-5 outside hitter/libero officially is taking the next step in her playing career, inking a letter of intent with Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

Sherbeyn said it is a decision that she is happy with.

“It is very exciting [to be signing with WNCC],” she said. “I know they are a big program and very successful. I am just super excited.”

Torrington high coach Chelsi Jackson is thrilled that she is joining the Cougar program.

“I am so excited for her and I am so excited that it is with WNCC,” she said. “It is a good school and she will do well there. I am very proud of her. I am glad we get to go and watch her.”

WNCC coach Binny Canales is excited to get someone with a high volleyball IQ and talent.

“I am real excited that she is coming to play for us,” Canales said. “I think she makes all her teammates better. She is a very skilled player that can do a variety of things that can help our team. She is a great athlete and has a very high volleyball IQ. She will definitely help us. She is a good kid.”

The decision was not an easy one for Sherbeyn, especially since her mom, Julie, is the Eastern Wyoming College volleyball coach. Adia said a coach and daughter relationship sometimes is not the best. Instead, she picked WNCC.

“It was kind of hard going against my mom, but I think this is a good place for me,” Sherbeyn said. “We both like Binny a lot and being coached by a parent is pretty hard. I just think WNCC is a good place for me and I feel Binny is a great coach.”

Sherbeyn said WNCC’s volleyball richness also got her eye. She hopes to make a difference in the program.

“I think I can be a good addition to the team and hopefully do some good stuff,” she said. “I am just excited to be a part of that.”

Sherbeyn had an outstanding senior season, helping the Trailblazer volleyball team to a state tournament.

“This last year was a really good year for Torrington with the new coach stepping and really changing the program up,” the senior outside hitter said. “Going to state was a highlight and we haven’t been to state the last four years. That is a big thing and a good way to grow.”

Jackson said Sherbeyn as a versatile player.

“She had a great season. She was in all the state stats,” the coach said. “She is a utility player. I moved her out of being a libero and made her a hitter and she took that with grace. She did a lot of good things for us.”

Jackson said Shereyn finished number two in aces in the state. She was number one for serve receive with a 2.96 per game average. She was in the top 10 for almost everything.

“She was a great utility player. We are going to miss her next year. It will be hard to go without her,” Jackson said. “But I really like how he [Canales] coaches and I think it will be a good experience with her. I think he will get a lot out of her.”

Sherbeyn’s goal for next year is to contribute however she can.

“I just want to step in and do good things for the team,” Sherbeyn, who plans to major in physical therapy, said. “Hopefully, after my two years there, I can go and play on.”