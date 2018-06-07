Townsend, Bartel Named Nebraska’s Outstanding Sportsmanship Award Recipients

Sydney Townsend of the Nebraska volleyball team, and Landon Bartel of the Husker track and field team were honored as Nebraska’s Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners by the Big Ten on Thursday, as the conference announced its 28 honorees. These standouts were chosen from a group of more than 350 students honored throughout the academic year who had displayed positive sportsmanship.

One member of each varsity sports team on every campus was chosen by his or her institution as a Sportsmanship Award honoree, and two Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners were then selected from each institution. All of the Sportsmanship Award winners have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. In addition, these honorees must be in good academic standing and must have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

Townsend, a defensive specialist from Lincoln, earned her second straight Elite 90 award last December as the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average at the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship. Townsend became one of two Division I women’s volleyball student-athletes all-time to earn multiple Elite 90 awards in a career, and she was a five-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Townsend, who graduated with a degree in biochemistry in May, helped the Huskers win two national championships and two Big Ten titles during her career. She finished her Husker career with 520 career digs and 60 service aces. Townsend was the Nebraska volleyball team’s sportsmanship award winner in both 2015 and 2017.

Bartel, a senior high jumper from Ashland, Missouri, is a three-time All-American in the high jump and will compete for a fourth-career honor at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. Bartel was Nebraska’s indoor track and field sportsmanship award winner after capturing his second-career Big Ten indoor high jump title and leading the Husker men to a runner-up finish. Bartel posted a 3.443 cumulative GPA majoring in classics and religious studies, and he was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and two-time academic All-Big Ten selection.

Both Townsend and Bartel are members of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team, Nebraska Student-Athlete HERO Leadership Award recipients and Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll members.