Track and field Binfield Invite results

Scottsbluff hosted the Binfield Invite on Friday afternoon, with North Platte, Torrington, Cheyenne East, and Lingle Ft. Laramie all in town competing at Bearcat Stadium.

No team scores were kept.

Scottsbluff picked up 9 first place finishes to go along with 7 second places.

Freshman Yara Garcia won the girls 400 meters in 1:01.85 and the 800 meter race in the time of 2:35.17. Garcia was the only two event winner for Scottsbluff at the meet.

Whitney Riesen won first place in the 3,200 meter run while teammate Tayler Gipe finished second. Riesen’s winning time was 12:08.68.

Riesen also finished second to Garcia in the 800 meters.

Another winner for the Lady Bearcats was Morgan Mickey in the mile run, at 6:12.33.

Erin Henry finished 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles and she was part of the second place 4×100 meter relay team, along with Katherine Reisig, Garcia, and Salome Becker.

The Scottsbluff girls captured a first place finish as Mickey, Emily Carpenter, Kailey Pinney, and Karina Pizano-Parra teamed up for a winning time of 11:51.28 in the two mile relay.

Rounding out honors for the Scottsbluff girls is Tiersa Darley, who easily won the pole vault at an even 10 feet. Darley has signed to compete in that event at Hastings College.

Pole Vault an area of success for the Bearcat boys with Rob Price winning the event at an even 12 feet.

Josh Hergenrader had a nice showing, finishing 1st in the two mile run with a time of 10:20.84 and then finishing second in the open 800 meters.

One other first place for Scottsbluff was posted by Turner Scow in -the discus throw. Skow launched a best toss of 152 feet and 3 inches.

The Bearcats tallied four more second place finishes as well; Sam Roy in the 400 meters, Connor McCracken in the high jump, Nick Foote in the triple jump, and Isaac De Los Santos in the shot put.

Scottsbluff finished 2, 3, 4, in the shot with Adam Von Lintel and Jordan Hort right behind De Los Santos in the standings.

The Torrington girls and boys teams combined to win events while notching three 2nd place finishes.

Lingle Ft. Laramie impressed with a combined seven 1st place finishes and six more 2nd places.