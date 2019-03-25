Track and Field results from Binfield Invite at SB, Early Bird at Morrill

There were two track and field meets here locally on Saturday with the Binfield Invite at Scottsbluff while Morrill hosted the Early Bird meet.

At Bearcat Stadium it was Scottsbluff, North Platte, Torrington, and Lingle Ft. Laramie were all on hand. Really this was a meet to get some initial outdoor times and marks down officially to find a baseline to build off of for these teams.

First places for Scottsbluff:

G 100 M: Yara Garcia

G 200 M: Yara Garcia

G 400 M: Jamisyn Howard

G 800 M: Brooke Holzworth

G 400 M relay: Laucomer, Garcia, Krentz, Amoo

G 1,600 M relay: Howard, Schleve, Holzworth, Avila

G Pole Vault: Beretta Coats

G Shot Put: Kiana Brannan

G Discus: Kymber Shallenberger

B 100 M: Chris Busby

B 200 M: Jeremiah Delzer

B 800 M: Kennedy Ronne

B 110 Hurdles: Luke Rohrer

B 300 Hurdles: Luke Rohrer

B 400 M relay: Price, Busby, Delzer, McCracken

B High Jump: Conner McCracken

B Pole Vault: Kevin Price

B Long Jump: Josiah Lopez

B Triple Jump: Josiah Lopez

Scottsbluff and Gering will both compete at the Buffalo Bill Invite in North Platte on Saturday.

The Sidney track meet was postponed on Saturday and they’ll make that up tomorrow with Gering competing there starting with field events followed by running events.

Morrill Early Bird

Here’s the results from the meet at Morrill on Saturday with team scores kept for both boys and girls. Individual event results will be posted below.

Girls team scores

Morrill 71 Sioux County 71 Bridgeport 61 Burns 58 Bayard 56 Pine Bluffs 37 Guernsey-Sunrise 31 Hemingford 31 Kimball 23 Niobrara County 22 Leyton 15 Hay Springs 12

Boys team scores

Bridgeport 81 Garden County 69 Morrill 69 Kimball 62 Burns 61 Hemingford 57 Leyton 24 Bayard 21 Pine Bluffs 21 Guernsey-Sunrise 11 Hay Springs 8 Sioux County 8 Niobrara County 4

