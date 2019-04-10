Track groundbreaking set for Friday at CSC

CHADRON, Neb. — April 9, 2019 — Chadron State College will host a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. for its outdoor track and field facility, marking the beginning of phase two of the CSC Sports Complex project.

Visitors are welcome to attend the ceremony, which will take place in the field south of the Chicoine Center parking lot, near the northeast corner of where the track will eventually be built. The proceedings can be accessed most easily via a gravel driveway leading up to the field from the southeast corner of the parking lot.

“We are very excited about starting the track project that will allow our track and field student-athletes a first class facility for practice and competition,” said CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith.

Speaking at Friday’s ceremony will be Gary Bieganski, Chairman of the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees, NSCS Chancellor Dr. Paul Turman, CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine , and Marjean Terrell, Board Chair of the Chadron State Foundation.

Others participating in the groundbreaking are Smith, CSC Vice President of Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick, NSCS Vice Chancellor Steve Hotovy, CSC Athletics Hall of Famers Frank Ferguson, Steve Nelson, and John Sides, as well as CSC Head Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup .

Sketches of the new facility detail the tentative layout of the track and its field components. A semi-circular high jump performance area is situated inside the western curve of the 400-meter track. Pole vault runways span the inside of the north straightaway, meeting in the middle where a bar will eventually be placed. Runways for long jump and triple jump stretch across the inside of the southern straightaway. A steeplechase pit is located inside the eastern curve of the track. In addition, an elevated 20-foot by 10-foot pressbox overlooks the facility.

“Having our own facility will benefit the track program in a number of different ways,” said Northrup. We will be able to practice and host competitions without conflict. Hosting collegiate meets will alleviate travel expenses, and supplement our budget through entry fees. Recruits will be able to see that the campus supports our program. Finally, our campus will draw added exposure. We look forward to its completion.”

The original timetable for completion of the project, approved at the November 2018 Board of Trustees meeting, was roughly six months. At that time the cost was estimated at $1.8 million.