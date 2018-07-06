Trio of Former Cowboys to Play in NBA Summer League

ARAMIE, Wyo. (June 28 , 2018) – A trio of former Cowboys in Josh Adams, Hayden Dalton and Alan Herndon will converge on the Las Vegas Strip next week for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Adams will play for the Dallas Mavericks for the second-straight season with Dalton suiting up for the Denver Nuggets and Herndon playing for the Washington Wizards. The trio won’t face off against each other until a possible contest in the tournament round of play.

The MGM Resorts NBA Summer League starts with 10 games on July 6 and continues through July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. The first day will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN. A complete schedule can be found on NBA.com.

Adams, A native of Parker, Colo., just finished his second professional season. He played for Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the EuroLeague. He averaged seven points per game to go along with two assists per night. Adams also grabbed 1.6 rebounds per game and hit 2.4 three pointers per game. Prior to his stint in the EuroLeague, Adams played for Avtodor Saratov in Russia’s VTB United League. He averaged 7.8 points per game and added a team-high 2.3 assists per game. He also pulled down 3.3 rebounds per game and added two steals per night. Adams earned Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2015-16 for UW. He was the 17th Cowboy to be named an All-American and first since Josh Davis in 2002.

Dalton, a native of Parker, Colo., was a Second Team All-MW selection by the league’s coaches and First Team by media members from around the conference. Dalton was also named Second Team All-Region by the NABC. He averaged 17.7 points per game to go along with a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. Dalton led the team with 85 three pointers for fifth in single-season history at Wyoming. He finished his career with the Cowboys with 1,156 points to go along with 666 rebounds. Dalton finished his career with 147 made three pointers.

Herndon, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Honorable Mention All-Conference by members of the media covering the league. He averaged 11.8 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. He led the MW and ranked in the top-30 in the nation in blocks with 72 on the season. He finished his career with 1,149 points and is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in games played with 133. He started 102 games in his career. Herndon ranks third in career blocks at Wyoming with 184. He also finished his career shooting 49 percent from the field and hit 124 three pointers in his careeAdams and Nathan Sobey played in the NBA Summer League last season. Sobey played for the Utah Jazz. Adams will be coached by former Cowboy head coach Larry Shyatt when he hits the floor for the Mavericks.