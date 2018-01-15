Tshimanga to Return to Huskers Tuesday

Lincoln – Tim Miles announced Monday evening that sophomore Jordy Tshimanga will return to the team on Tuesday. Tshimanga had been away from the team since Thursday morning for personal reasons. He did not travel to Penn State last Friday and will not play against Illinois this evening.

“We are happy to announce that Jordy will rejoin the team Tuesday,” Miles said. “We look forward to him getting back on the court soon.”

Tshimanga started Nebraska’s first 18 games this season, averaging 3.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He had nine points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 63-59 win over Wisconsin, on Jan. 9.

Statement from Jordy Tshimanga

Last week, I discussed some personal issues with Coach Miles. This conversation resulted in me not participating in team activities the last few days, but it has allowed me to work on these issues so I can fully focus on academics and basketball at the University of Nebraska.

During the last few days, I have very much appreciated the support of Coach Miles, the coaching staff, (Athletic) Director (Bill) Moos and, most importantly, my teammates. It is hard to express how much your support and our relationship is valued by me. Thank you.

Finally, THANK YOU Husker Nation for your ongoing support! Nebraska is a special place, and I have always valued our fans. I am grateful for your continued confidence in me and the Husker Basketball program. I will continue to work hard to bring success to this team, this program, and this University. #GBR