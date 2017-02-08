Tuesday hoops recap; Morrill girls stun Hemingford, Pine Bluffs gets record night from Thompson

One of our two games at KNEB on The Beet last night turned out to be the game of the night in the Panhandle.

The Morrill Lady Lions earned their biggest win in years by going to Hemingford and downing the Lady Bobcats 61-60. Here’s a thrilled Head Coach, Josh Guerue.

Just last week in the Western Trails Conference Tournament Hemingford got the best of Morrill 48-36. In the loss that night Jessica Harvey scored 27 of the teams points. Harvey, as talented as she is (Chadron State signee), can’t win games against good opponents by herself.

Harvey got the help she needed on Tuesday night.

Harvey still led the team in scoring with 15 points and she also made others around her better, dishing out 8 assists.

With the win Morrill improved to 15-6. Hemingford fell to 16-5, they got 17 points from Faith Rohrbouck.

The boys game was not as close with Hemingford winning handily, 61-26.

We’ll have Bridgeport at Morrill in a girls and boys doubleheader tomorrow night on KNEB.tv starting at 5:15.

There was plenty of other action last night, here are the scores:

Boys

Pine Bluffs WY 84, Kimball 41…The Hornets improved to 18-0 behind a school record scoring night from Hunter Thompson. The University of Wyoming signee scored a single game record 43 points on 16-21 shooting, including 6-9 from three point range. Haize Fornstrom scored 19 in the win. Pine Bluffs jumped out to a 40-1 lead in the first quarter.

Leyton 62, Bayard 26…Warriors snap a three game slide.

Crawford 61, Sioux County 27…Crawford improved to 20-0 on the season

Peetz CO 59, Potter-Dix 35

Garden County 67, Hyannis 29

Guernsey-Sunrise 66, Banner County 64

Hay Springs 56, Minatare 24

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, South Platte 46

Perkins County 56, Creek Valley 33

Girls

Potter-Dix 62, Peetz CO 14…Potter-Dix has now won 16 of their last 17 games.

Pine Bluffs WY 59, Kimball 36…Hornets erased a one point halftime deficit to win by 23.

Bayard 45, Leyton 32

Sioux County 37, Crawford 28…That’s five straight wins for the Lady Warriors.

Hyannis 73, Garden County 15

Banner County 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 37

Creek Valley 52, Perkins County 36

Maywood-Hayes Center 36, South Platte 34