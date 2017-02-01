Tuesday night high school basketball scores

Here’s a rundown of the action Tuesday night on the high school basketball hardwood.

(G) Gering 62, Ogallala 39…Gering improved to 11-7 in notching their third straight win. Makenzie Dunkel led the team in scoring with 16 points. Also in double figures were Paige Lopez (12) and Courtney Conn (10). Head Coach Adam Freeburg says the team is valuing the basketball.

(B) Gering 72, Ogallala 57…The Bulldogs got what they needed; a big win, following the disaster Friday at Alliance. Trey Winkler led the team in scoring with 24 points, Alex Duncan chipped in with 13. Assistant Coach Steve Land glad the team was able to get back on track.

(G) Mitchell 65, Southeast WY 33…Jori Peters poured in 23 points as the Lady Tigers won their 14th straight game to improve to 16-1 on the season. Keyana Wilfred (12) and Annabelle Gillen (11) also scored in double figures for Mitchell.

(B) Southeast WY 51, Mitchell 44…Dalton Keller had 19 for the Cyclones. Mitchell was led in scoring by Blake Thyne with 11.

(G) Alliance 33, Chadron 21

(B) Alliance 60, Chadron 38…Austin Luger scored 19 points while Brody Brennan tallied 10 for the Bulldogs.

(G) Morrill 47, Lingle Ft. Laramie 43…Jessica Harvey scored a team high 18 points for Morrill.

(B) Lingle Ft. Laramie 58, Morrill 46

(G) Hyannis 66, Hay Springs 17

(B) Hyannis 50, Hay Springs 45

(G) Leyton 47, Sedgwick County CO 24

(B) Sedgwick county CO 42, Leyton 36