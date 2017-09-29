Twin Cities Volleyball Tournament schedule

The Twin Cities Invite is taking place Friday and Saturday. Here’s the schedule.
White Pool (Scottsbluff High School), Friday 3 pm
Northwest vs. Sidney
McCook vs. Scottsbluff
Northwest vs. Scottsbluff
McCook vs. Sidney
Northwest vs. McCook
Sidney vs. Scottsbluff
Black Pool (Bluffs Middle School), Friday 3 pm
RC Stevens vs. Lexington
Alliance vs. Cheyenne Central
RC Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central
Alliance vs. Lexington
RC Stevens vs. Alliance
Cheyenne Central vs. Lexington
Blue Pool (Gering High School), Friday 3 pm
Kelly Walsh vs. Chadron
Ogallala vs. Gering
Kelly Walsh vs. Gering
Ogallala vs. Chadron
Kelly Walsh vs. Ogallala
Gering vs. Chadron
Then for Saturday there will be a 8 team bracketed tournament and a four team round robin competition.
The top 8 seeds will advance to the tournament, which will be held at Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School starting at 9 a.m.
The lowest four seeds will play the round robin competition. That action will be held at Bluffs Middle School starting at 9 a.m.