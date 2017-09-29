class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262824 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Twin Cities Volleyball Tournament schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | September 29, 2017
The Twin Cities Invite is taking place Friday and Saturday. Here’s the schedule.

White Pool (Scottsbluff High School), Friday 3 pm

Northwest vs. Sidney

McCook vs. Scottsbluff

Northwest vs. Scottsbluff

McCook vs. Sidney

Northwest vs. McCook

Sidney vs. Scottsbluff

Black Pool (Bluffs Middle School), Friday 3 pm

RC Stevens vs. Lexington

Alliance vs. Cheyenne Central

RC Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central

Alliance vs. Lexington

RC Stevens vs. Alliance

Cheyenne Central vs. Lexington

Blue Pool (Gering High School), Friday 3 pm

Kelly Walsh vs. Chadron

Ogallala vs. Gering

Kelly Walsh vs. Gering

Ogallala vs. Chadron

Kelly Walsh vs. Ogallala

Gering vs. Chadron

Then for Saturday there will be a 8 team bracketed tournament and a four team round robin competition.

The top 8 seeds will advance to the tournament, which will be held at Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School starting at 9 a.m.

The lowest four seeds will play the round robin competition. That action will be held at Bluffs Middle School starting at 9 a.m.

