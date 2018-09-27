Twin City Volleyball Invite on tap for the weekend

Twelve teams will be involved in the two day Twin City Volleyball Invitational this weekend being held at both Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools.
Matches run Friday and Saturday.
The top six teams were seeded by winning percentage and the remaining teams were placed into pools by geographic location so that schools get the opportunity to play teams they don’t normally play.
Here’s the weekend schedule:
White Pool (Friday at Scottsbluff HS’s main gym starting at 3 pm)
Ogallala vs. McCook
Scottsbluff vs. Alliance
Ogallala vs. Scottsbluff
McCook vs. Alliance
Scottsbluff vs. McCook
Alliance vs. Ogallala
Black Pool (Friday at SHS’s auxiliary gym starting at 3 pm)
Thunder Basin vs. Lexington
Sidney vs. GINW
Thunder Basin vs. GINW
Lexington vs. Sidney
GINW vs. Lexington
Sidney vs. Thunder Basin
Blue Pool (Gering HS starting at 3 pm)
RC Stevens vs. Torrington
Gering vs. Chadron
RC Stevens vs. Chadron
Torrington vs. Gering
Chadron vs. Torrington
Gering vs. RC Stevens
Saturday will feature an 8 team winners bracket with teams playing for the championship in that bracket and then a round robin tournament for the remaining 4 teams.
The bracketed tournament will take place at Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School with matches starting at 9 a.m.
The round robin tournament will be held at the Scottsbluff High School auxiliary gym starting at 9 a.m.