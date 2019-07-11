Two more sign with CSC volleyball

CHADRON, Neb. — The Chadron State College volleyball team finalized its 2019 signing class with the addition of two players, Head Coach Jennifer Stadler announced.

Kassidy Nelson, a 6-0 outside hitter, joins the Eagle program as an undefeated state champion from Lyman High School. The Mountain View, Wyoming native was named First Team All-State as both a junior and senior. Lyman finished the year 35-0, while only dropping nine sets all season.

The other signee is Abby Schaefer from University High School in Greeley, Colorado. Schaefer finished her senior year with 516 digs and 303 kills while being named All-State honorable mention. University finished the 2018 season with a record of 24-5.