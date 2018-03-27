Unzicker’s Grand Slam Helps Huskers to Win Over South Dakota

Lincoln, Neb. — Madi Unzicker hit Nebraska’s first grand slam of the season to help the Nebraska softball team (24-10) pick up a 9-3 mid-week win over South Dakota (13-21) on Tuesday evening.

Unzicker finished with one run and four RBIs. Her four RBIs are a new career best. Bri Cassidy also had a home run for the Huskers, her third of the season. Alyvia Simmons had a good day at the plate as well, recording two hits and scoring three runs. Jablonski also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3, with one run and one walk. Laura Barrow, Tristen Edwards and Gina Metzler each had one hit for Nebraska as well.

Kaylan Jablonski improved to 17-6 and became the first Division I pitcher to earn 17 wins this season. She pitched 5.0 innings and gave up one run on two hits. She also had a career-best nine strikeouts. Regan Mergele started the game and gave up two runs on two hits. She also had two strikeouts.

In the first inning, Nebraska took a 1-0 lead after four walks.

USD responded in the top of the second. A one-out walk put one runner on. The next batter was hit by a pitch, putting a second runner on base. A double scored one run and put two more in scoring position. The Huskers got the lead runner out but another double gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. A walk loaded the bases for South Dakota, but Mergele got a big strikeout to leave three runners on.

In the bottom of the second, Nebraska regained the lead. Kneib drew a leadoff walk and Bri Cassidy’s sac bunt moved her over. Simmons got the Huskers’ first hit of the game and Kneib advanced to third. Barrow doubled to the left side to score Kneib and Edwards hit a sac fly that scored Simmons and gave Nebraska a 3-2 lead.

The Coyotes tied it up in the fourth with a solo home run.

Cassidy followed with a home run of her own in the bottom of the inning to give the Big Red a 4-3 lead. Simmons tripled and then scored on a wild pitch to bring in another run. Barrow drew a walk and Edwards and Jablonski hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Madi Unzicker took advantage and hit the team’s first grand slam of the season to give Nebraska a 9-3 lead.

The Huskers are back in action this weekend when they hit the road to compete against Big Ten foe Northwestern. The teams will play one game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.