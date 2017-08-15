Upcoming events for high school and WNCC

Here’s a few things that are scheduled for this week and over the weekend.

Tuesday (tonight)

WNCC volleyball vs. EWC scrimmage has been CANCELLED. EWC with too many scrimmages on the schedule, that forced tonight’s cancellation.

Friday

Scottsbluff softball at Lexington…you can listen to the broadcast with Jayson Jorgensen of KRVN radio at krvn.com.

Gering softball at Aurora Tournament

WNCC volleyball at Laramie County Community College for a scrimmage tournament.

WNCC soccer (W) vs. Northwest Kansas Technical College, 3 p.m…exhibition only.

WNCC soccer (M) vs. Northwest Kansas Technical College, 5 p.m…exhibition only.

Saturday

Scottsbluff softball at the Lexington Tournament (vs. Adams Central in rd. 1…other teams involved are Alliance, Chadron, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, and Southern Valley) Games will be held at the Lexington Optimist softball fields.

WNCC soccer (M) vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2 p.m…exhibition only.