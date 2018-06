Last night’s Western Nebraska Pioneers game at home against Casper was halted in the top of the 8th inning due to lightning with the Horseheads leading 9-7.

That suspended game will resume tonight starting at 6:35.

The regularly scheduled game will follow. It will be a seven inning game.

Coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at 6:05 with Miles Klotz.