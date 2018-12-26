Updated Cabela’s Holiday Tournament schedule

Here is the press release from Sidney High School with regards to the changes for their holiday basketball tournaments this weekend…

Due to the weather and travel, the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout Basketball Tournament will now be a two day tournament with two separate tournaments taking place simultaneously. The schedule is as follows:

High School Gym:

Friday: Beatrice vs Laramie at 2:00 and 3:45

Sidney vs Burns at 5:30 and 7:15

Middle School Gym:

Friday: Chase County vs Mitchell at 2:00 and 3:45

Superior vs Torrington at 5:30 and 7:15

Saturday:

HS: 3rd place Girls Game at 10:00

HS: 3rd place Boys Game at 11:45

HS: 1st place Girls Game at 1:30

HS: 1st place Boys Game at 3:15

MS: 3rd place Girls Game at 10:00

MS: 3rd place Boys Game at 11:45

MS: 1st place Girls Game at 1:30]

MS: 1st place Boys Game at 3:15

Admission will be: Adults $5.00 Student $4.00 NO PASSES ACCEPTED.

Please use the High School West and East Doors to enter and utilize the link to the Middle School Gym. Please park Busses in the West High School parking lot.