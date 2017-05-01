class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232677 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Updated H.S. schedule for Monday

BY Chris Cottrell | May 1, 2017
After weather impacted many events late last week and over the weekend, here’s an updated event of prep activities for today, Monday, May 1st.

Soccer

Girls B-8 Sub-district: Scottsbluff vs. Lexington…This game has been moved from Kearney to North Platte and will start at 12 p.m. central time. Girls bracket click here.

Boys B-8 Sub-district: Gering vs. Holdrege…This game has been moved from Lexington to North Platte and will start at 2 p.m. central time. Boys bracket click here.

Track and Field

Western Conference Meet will be today at Bearcat Stadium. Field events will start at 1 p.m. with running events beginning at 3 p.m.

The Minuteman Athletic Conference Jr. High and Varsity meets will be held today in Chappell.

Girls Tennis

Scottsbluff is dualing Hershey in North Platte. Matches will start at 5:30 p.m. central time and will be held at Madison Middle School.

Boys Golf

Chadron Invite

