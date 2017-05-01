Updated H.S. schedule for Monday

After weather impacted many events late last week and over the weekend, here’s an updated event of prep activities for today, Monday, May 1st.

Soccer

Girls B-8 Sub-district: Scottsbluff vs. Lexington…This game has been moved from Kearney to North Platte and will start at 12 p.m. central time. Girls bracket click here.

Boys B-8 Sub-district: Gering vs. Holdrege…This game has been moved from Lexington to North Platte and will start at 2 p.m. central time. Boys bracket click here.

Track and Field

Western Conference Meet will be today at Bearcat Stadium. Field events will start at 1 p.m. with running events beginning at 3 p.m.

The Minuteman Athletic Conference Jr. High and Varsity meets will be held today in Chappell.

Girls Tennis

Scottsbluff is dualing Hershey in North Platte. Matches will start at 5:30 p.m. central time and will be held at Madison Middle School.

Boys Golf

Chadron Invite