Vandy doubles up Mississippi State at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Kumar Rocker followed up his no-hitter in the super regionals with another strong start in his College World Series debut, and Stephen Scott homered twice and drove in four runs in Vanderbilt’s 6-3 victory over Mississippi State on Wednesday. No. 2 national seed Commodores (56-11) gained the inside track to the best-of-three finals next week. They need a victory Friday or Saturday to advance. It was the Commodores’ second win of the season over MSU. The teams didn’t meet in the regular season; Vandy won 1-0 in the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt plays Friday against winner of the Thursday elimination game between Louisville and Mississippi State.