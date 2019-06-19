class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391423 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press | June 19, 2019
Vandy doubles up Mississippi State at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Kumar Rocker followed up his no-hitter in the super regionals with another strong start in his College World Series debut, and Stephen Scott homered twice and drove in four runs in Vanderbilt’s 6-3 victory over Mississippi State on Wednesday. No. 2 national seed Commodores (56-11) gained the inside track to the best-of-three finals next week. They need a victory Friday or Saturday to advance. It was the Commodores’ second win of the season over MSU. The teams didn’t meet in the regular season; Vandy won 1-0 in the SEC Tournament.  Vanderbilt plays Friday against winner of the Thursday elimination game between Louisville and Mississippi State.

