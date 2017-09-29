class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262982 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

VB: Twin Cities Invite Results, Schedule

BY KNEB Sports | September 29, 2017
Twin Cities Volleyball Invite
Friday Results

White Pool
Northwest def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-19 (2-0)
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)
Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)
McCook def. Sidney, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23 (2-1)
Northwest def. McCook, 25-10, 25-9 (2-0)
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-11 (2-0)

Black Pool
Rapid City Stevens def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)
Cheyenne Central def. Alliance, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25 (2-1)
Rapid City Stevens def. Cheyenne Central, 25-18, 26-24 (2-0)
Alliance def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)
Rapid City Stevens def. Alliance, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Cheyenne Central def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20 (2-0)

Blue Pool
Casper Kelly Walsh def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Ogallala def. Gering, 26-24, 25-23 (2-0)
Casper Kelly Walsh def. Gering, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)
Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Casper Kelly Walsh def. Ogallala, 19-25, 25-12, 25-13 (2-1)
Gering def. Chadron, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)

Saturday Schedule

Tournament Play
First Round
Northwest vs. Sidney, 9 am at Gering High School
McCook vs. Ogallala, 9 am at Scottsbluff High School
Rapid City Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central, 10 am at Scottsbluff High School
Alliance vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, 10 am at Gering High School

Semifinals at Gering High School
9 am Match Winners, 11 am
10 am Match Winners, Noon

Consolation Semifinals at Scottsbluff High School
9 am Match Losers, 11 am
10 am Match Losers, Noon

7th Place Match, 1 pm at Scottsbluff High School
3rd Place Match, 1 pm at Gering High School
5th Place Match, 2 pm at Scottsbluff High School
Championship Match, 2 pm at Gering High School

Round Robin Tournament at Bluffs Middle School
Gering vs. Lexington, 9 am
Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, 10 am
Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 11 am
Chadron vs. Lexington, Noon
Gering vs. Chadron, 1 pm
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 2 pm

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
