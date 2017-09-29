VB: Twin Cities Invite Results, Schedule

Twin Cities Volleyball Invite

Friday Results

White Pool

Northwest def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-19 (2-0)

McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)

Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)

McCook def. Sidney, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23 (2-1)

Northwest def. McCook, 25-10, 25-9 (2-0)

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-11 (2-0)

Black Pool

Rapid City Stevens def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)

Cheyenne Central def. Alliance, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25 (2-1)

Rapid City Stevens def. Cheyenne Central, 25-18, 26-24 (2-0)

Alliance def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)

Rapid City Stevens def. Alliance, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Cheyenne Central def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20 (2-0)

Blue Pool

Casper Kelly Walsh def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

Ogallala def. Gering, 26-24, 25-23 (2-0)

Casper Kelly Walsh def. Gering, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)

Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)

Casper Kelly Walsh def. Ogallala, 19-25, 25-12, 25-13 (2-1)

Gering def. Chadron, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)

Saturday Schedule

Tournament Play

First Round

Northwest vs. Sidney, 9 am at Gering High School

McCook vs. Ogallala, 9 am at Scottsbluff High School

Rapid City Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central, 10 am at Scottsbluff High School

Alliance vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, 10 am at Gering High School

Semifinals at Gering High School

9 am Match Winners, 11 am

10 am Match Winners, Noon

Consolation Semifinals at Scottsbluff High School

9 am Match Losers, 11 am

10 am Match Losers, Noon

7th Place Match, 1 pm at Scottsbluff High School

3rd Place Match, 1 pm at Gering High School

5th Place Match, 2 pm at Scottsbluff High School

Championship Match, 2 pm at Gering High School

Round Robin Tournament at Bluffs Middle School

Gering vs. Lexington, 9 am

Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, 10 am

Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 11 am

Chadron vs. Lexington, Noon

Gering vs. Chadron, 1 pm

Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 2 pm