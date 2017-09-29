VB: Twin Cities Invite Results, Schedule

Twin Cities Volleyball Invite
Friday Results
White Pool
Northwest def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-19 (2-0)
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)
Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)
McCook def. Sidney, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23 (2-1)
Northwest def. McCook, 25-10, 25-9 (2-0)
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-11 (2-0)
Black Pool
Rapid City Stevens def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)
Cheyenne Central def. Alliance, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25 (2-1)
Rapid City Stevens def. Cheyenne Central, 25-18, 26-24 (2-0)
Alliance def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)
Rapid City Stevens def. Alliance, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Cheyenne Central def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20 (2-0)
Blue Pool
Casper Kelly Walsh def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Ogallala def. Gering, 26-24, 25-23 (2-0)
Casper Kelly Walsh def. Gering, 25-13, 25-16 (2-0)
Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Casper Kelly Walsh def. Ogallala, 19-25, 25-12, 25-13 (2-1)
Gering def. Chadron, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Saturday Schedule
Tournament Play
First Round
Northwest vs. Sidney, 9 am at Gering High School
McCook vs. Ogallala, 9 am at Scottsbluff High School
Rapid City Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central, 10 am at Scottsbluff High School
Alliance vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, 10 am at Gering High School
Semifinals at Gering High School
9 am Match Winners, 11 am
10 am Match Winners, Noon
Consolation Semifinals at Scottsbluff High School
9 am Match Losers, 11 am
10 am Match Losers, Noon
7th Place Match, 1 pm at Scottsbluff High School
3rd Place Match, 1 pm at Gering High School
5th Place Match, 2 pm at Scottsbluff High School
Championship Match, 2 pm at Gering High School
Round Robin Tournament at Bluffs Middle School
Gering vs. Lexington, 9 am
Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, 10 am
Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 11 am
Chadron vs. Lexington, Noon
Gering vs. Chadron, 1 pm
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 2 pm