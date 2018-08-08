(Video) Cook excited to ‘build anther great team’

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook began a media press conference explaining the challenges of the 2018 season.
- Eight of the 15 players are new
- New assistant coach
- “I combine both my assistant coaches ages and they still done match mine. So we’ve got a young crew,” Cook said
But Cook is ready for his 19th season at the helm of the team.
“I’m excited because this is a great teaching opportunity for me, and another opportunity to build another great team and build on the tradition of Nebraska volleyball,” Cook said.
Coach Cook: “Here’s what I’ve been thinking about”
The 2017 team had an overall record of 32-4, capping the year with an NCAA National Championship.
Coach Cook: How to defend the national title
Coach Cook: Nebraska is a volleyball state