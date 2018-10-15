(Video) Frost: ‘I was so impressed with how the guys came back today’

Following a disappointing weekend in Evanston, Illinois, Scott Frost spoke highly of the Nebraska Football team’s response at practice.

“All we can do is put our head down and keep getting better and that’s what we’ve done and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Frost said.

The first-year Nebraska coach admitted he was nervous about the team mentality after starting the 2018 season 0 – 6.

“You know I was worried about it on Sunday and this morning before they got here and I was shocked,” Frost said. “For the last three weeks I wish people could see inside the walls and see how good the culture is right now and how much it’s turned and how much better it is and how much the guys are banding together.”

Nebraska Football coach Scott Frost speaks at the weekly Husker sports press conference at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska (0-6, 0-4 Big Ten) lost to Northwestern (3-3, 3-1) in overtime for the second consecutive season on Saturday.

Notable Quotes from players

Freshman Quarterback Adrian Martinez:

“Obviously, 0-6 is not ideal, but the guys came to work today and I think it’s just what we’ve established as our M.O. I think this coaching staff and the group of guys we have right now, we know nothing different at this point. Show up to work, do your job and do it 100 percent.”

Senior Running Back Devine Ozigbo:

On if he saw the alternate uniforms for this year’s game against Illinois (Click here to see the uniforms)

“Yeah, everybody just saw them in the locker room. We had one of our guys model it around, Mario, he helps in the equipment room. They were cool. I especially like the helmet, I like what they did with the decal and made it look like a leather hat. That was pretty cool.”

Junior Linebacker Mohamed Barry:

“Oh yeah. I’m motivated as heck. I’m ready for this game. And stopping the run because that was a big factor; the run, the quarterback run, and shutting down their running back. Number 24 [Mohamed Ibrahim] had a good game against Ohio State. I think he had “Newcomer of the Week” for the Big Ten, I think. So shutting him down, shutting that run down will be vital. Something that I will take pride in doing this week.”

Nebraska will welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Saturday’s game will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m. and can be head on stations of the Rural Radio Network via the IMG Husker Sports Network.