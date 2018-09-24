(Video) Frost, Nebraska Football Players Prepare for Purdue

A rocky start to a new era.

The Huskers are 0 – 3 after a pummeling in the big house against the Michigan Wolverines.

Nebraska will try to reset the season and win a tenth straight Homecoming game at Memorial Stadium this week in a match against Purdue (1-3).

Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost addressed the media at his weekly press conference.

(Video) Scott Frost at Monday Press Conference

Nebraska players reflected on the Michigan game while answering questions about the season as a whole.

Frost confirmed that quarterback Adrian Martinez would start against Purdue.

Starting Quarterback Adrian Martinez at press conference

Luke Gifford, Outside Linebacker, at the Monday press conference.

Tre Neal, Nebraska Safety

Lamar Jackson – Nebraska Defensive Back

Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium will kickoff shortly after 2:30 p.m. and can be heard 880 AM via the IMG Husker Sports Network.