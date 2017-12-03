(Video) Frost welcomed back to Nebraska

Hours after celebrating a conference championship with his 12-0 University of Central Florida team, Scott Frost landed in Lincoln, Nebraska.

On Sunday morning, the Wood River, Nebraska native met with members of his new team, the University of Nebraska Huskers.

“They looked exited,” Frost said. “I told them to go home over Christmas and enjoy the time off, but I want them to come back ready to go to work.”

Frost talks about the meeting with his team:

At a news conference on Sunday, University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos introduced Scott Frost as the Husker’s Head Football Coach.

Moos selected Frost after consulting with UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Hank Bounds. Moos said Frost is a rising star in the profession and a natural fit to lead the Nebraska program.

“I am thrilled that Scott is returning to his alma mater to lead the Husker football program,” Moos said. “I truly believe that we have hired the premier young coach in the country and that exciting times lie ahead.”

Moos on why Frost was selected as the head coach:

Frost was a member of two Husker national championship teams where he played quarterback. Frost said that his former coach, Tom Osborne, helped bring him back to Nebraska.

Frost talks about his former head coach, Tom Osborne:

Many fans and supports wanted Frost to be hired over former head coach Mike Riley when the position was open three years ago. Frost said that he was not a candidate for that job.

Frost said he didn’t get called about the position in 2014

The 30th official head coach in Nebraska history, Frost agreed to a 7-year, $35 million contract.

—

Watch Frost’s full opening statement:

Watch the full news conference:

