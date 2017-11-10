(Video) Huskers Head North To Twin Cities

Nebraska heads to Minnesota for the first of two consecutive November road games. The Huskers will take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday at Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for shortly after 11 a.m. CT, with national television coverage on FS1. Saturday’s game is a key contest for the bowl hopes of both Nebraska and Minnesota, who both enter the game with a 4-5 record with three games to play. The Huskers and Gophers both need a pair of victories in the final three weeks to secure a postseason berth. Nebraska’s path to a bowl game got a little more difficult following a 31-24 overtime loss to Northwestern on Saturday in Lincoln.

The Gophers opened the year with a 3-0 non-conference record, before finding the going tougher in conference action, and posting a 1-5 record in Big Ten action. Minnesota is led by first-year head coach P.J. Fleck, who guided Western Michigan to an unbeaten regular season in 2016. The Gophers have a strong defense, ranking fifth in the Big Ten, including second in the conference in pass defense. Head coach Mike Riley breaks down the Gophers.

