(Video) Huskers Prepare For Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska will continue the most difficult two-week stretch of its season with a home game against ninth-ranked Ohio State on Saturday night. The Cornhuskers are coming off a three-touchdown loss to Wisconsin. Ohio State beat the Huskers by 59 points last year. Nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg said it will be important for older players to show good leadership at practice so the team is prepared for the challenge the Buckeyes present. Head Coach Mike Riley held his weekly press conference on Monday and says Ohio State is the real deal.