(Video) Huskers Ready for NCAA Tournament

Nebraska begins the three-week NCAA tournament tonight with a match against Stony Brook . A likely win puts the Huskers against Washington State or Florida State in the second round.

Coach John Cook says the B1G Ten Champions are one of the best teams he has coached.

Cook adds that statistically speaking, this team has been the best in the last five years.



Nebraska is the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament, failing to receive one of the coveted opportunity to host as a regional sight.

The top four went to Penn State, Florida, Stanford and Kentucky.

Senior outside setter Kelly Hunter said the section was disappointing.

The match beings at 7 p.m. and can be seen statewide on NET or streamed online at BTN2GO.com