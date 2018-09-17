(Video) Huskers set sights on Michigan to open Big Ten play

Ready or not, Big Ten play is here.

There is no doubt the Huskers would have liked to win a game before traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan this Saturday. The Nebraska Football team is in the midst of the worst season start since 1957.

Husker’s starting quarterback Adrian Martinez missed last week’s game due to injury.

“He practiced today and that’s all I’ll say,” Frost told reporters. “We’re going to make a decision on what’s best for the team and what’s best for him.”

Frost noted that Martinez was close to playing last week, “but he wasn’t ready.”

Frost on what Nebraska needs to improve upon the most

“If it was as simple as pin-pointing one thing I think we’d be ultra-focused on that, but its details. That was our message to the team last week, and it will continue to be our message to the team. It’s not just on the field, it’s deciding whether or not to make it to class and deciding whether or not to be dressed the right way at meetings and deciding whether or not you are going to go home to go to bed and get sleep instead of doing something else. Champions make good decisions every single decision that they have, and average players, average teams don’t make those good decisions. Little things lead to big things and we’re going to get it right, I don’t care how long it takes and what we have to do, we’re going to make those little decisions matter. It’s those little decisions and little mistakes that cost us a couple games.”

Full Video: Scott Frost speaks with the media on Monday, September 17.

Frost on keeping spirits up

“I think their spirits are OK judging off practice today, probably better than mine. Nobody likes to lose. You could kind of feel like we’re snake bit with some of the things that have happened to us at the beginning of this season, but again that’s those are the cards that were dealt to us and we have to find a way to make it happen. Right now I think the guys aren’t in bad spirits, they’re just frustrated and want to change the results.”

Luke Gifford – Outside Linebacker

Mick Stoltenberg – Defensive Tackle

Tanner Farmer – Offensive Lineman

Mohamed Barry, Inside Linebacker

Stanley Morgan – Wide Receiver

Nebraska will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan to begin Big Ten Conference play. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET and the game can be heard on 880 KRVN.