(Video) Huskers Travel To Wisconsin

The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team travels to face No. 11 Wisconsin tonight at 8 p.m central at Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wisconsin. The Huskers enter the match with a 13-3 overall record and 6-0 mark in the Big Ten after a 3-0 sweep at Iowa on Saturday. Of the Huskers’ six Big Ten wins, four have come against top-15 teams. Setter Kelly Hunter talks about the Huskers quick start to conference play.

The Huskers are the last remaining unbeaten team in Big Ten play. Nebraska’s 6-0 start to Big Ten action is its best start since beginning the 2011 season with an 11-0 conference record. Tonight’s match can be seen on BTN and will also be carried along the Husker Sports Network.