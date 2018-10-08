(Video) ‘I feel like we finally turned the corner,’ Frost, players turn focus to Northwestern

The Nebraska Football team continues fighting for their first victory in the 2018 season.

“We’ve been really close a bunch of times,” Scott Frost said on Monday. “We left a lot of stuff on the field offensively. Particularly early on because of little mistakes or penalties.”

But as the saying goes…

“Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades” – Frank Robinson, July 31, 1973

Penalties continued to derail the Nebraska Football team in the match up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Huskers dropped a 41-24 decision at No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The Huskers drew ten penalties for 100 yards.

Nebraska must turn the page and begin to focus on anther Big Ten showdown. The Huskers will travel to Evanston, Illinois to face Northwestern on Saturday.

Scott Frost speaks with the media at the Monday press conference.

Frost Quotes:

On freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez’s growth this season

“Well, you guys are seeing it. That’s his fourth start in a long time, he gets better every week. I think his pocket presence got better. I think he started to create, both second halves the last two weeks. I thought he came out and ran and other teams had trouble tackling him. I’d like to see that start a little earlier in the game. He still had some freshman things the other day, a couple balls that if he had been in the right place with his eyes, would’ve gotten us even more plays. We kind of got lucky he didn’t throw a couple picks, Wisconsin didn’t catch them. So there’s still some things like that happening, but kind of what I said after the game, he’s going to be special..”

On whether the team has found a new stability in the last few days

“Something has changed, it really changed after the Purdue game. It changed even more last week. I saw guys bonding together, having fun out there. Everybody is kind of excited to go to battle. I think getting to that turning point where the team wasn’t going to put up with any more of the culture-killers, and we’re going to become culture-keepers and culture promoters. I see that happening. I see the guys excited that they’re getting better. I see the guys excited that they’re moving forward. Sometimes you have to lose a couple guys to get to that point, sometimes you have to maybe bench a couple guys to get to that point. .”

Members of the team also took questions from the media:

Adrian Martinez – Quarterback

Matt Farniok – Offensive Lineman

Saturday’s game from Northwestern’s Ryan Field will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT and can be heard on Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.