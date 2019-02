Two big time football standouts at Scottsbluff High School signed Wednesday to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Keegan Reifschneider signed with Chadron State College and Jeremiah Delzer inked with Northwestern College out of Orange City, Iowa.

If you missed it Thursday on our daily newscast on KNEB.tv or if you haven’t seen it on Facebook or Twitter here’s the sports update from yesterday that includes covering these two Scottsbluff standouts.