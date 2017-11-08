(Video) NU Not Looking Ahead

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270749 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

BY Jayson Jorgensen | November 8, 2017
Photo Courtesy NU Sports Information

The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team continues its stretch of four straight home matches as it hosts Maryland on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on BTN. The Huskers are 20-4 overall and 13-1 in the Big Ten and are riding a seven-match win streak. Nebraska has won a nation-leading 25 straight matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers have sold out 231 consecutive regular-season matches. With six matches remaining in the regular season, Nebraska and Penn State are tied for the lead in the Big Ten Conference with 13-1 records. Minnesota is just behind at 12-2. The Huskers beat both Penn State and Minnesota in their only matchups of the season.

