(Video) NU Not Looking Ahead

The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team continues its stretch of four straight home matches as it hosts Maryland on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on BTN. The Huskers are 20-4 overall and 13-1 in the Big Ten and are riding a seven-match win streak. Nebraska has won a nation-leading 25 straight matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers have sold out 231 consecutive regular-season matches. With six matches remaining in the regular season, Nebraska and Penn State are tied for the lead in the Big Ten Conference with 13-1 records. Minnesota is just behind at 12-2. The Huskers beat both Penn State and Minnesota in their only matchups of the season.