(Video) ‘One State, One Heartbeat’ – Nebraska Tunnel Walk at Spring Game 2019

The Nebraska Football team paid tribute to first responders ahead of the 2019 Spring Game in the wake of the state’s most widespread natural disaster.

The theme of the 2019 Nebraska spring game was One State, One Heartbeat.

First responders welcomed the players and coaches on the field as they formed an extension of the tunnel.

Watch for yourself in the video below:

Reaction from the 2019 Spring Game

Scott Frost – Press Conference

Adrian Martinez – 2019 Spring Game Press Conference

Mohamed Barry

Austin Allen

Darrion Daniels