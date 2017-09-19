(Video) Riley Doesn’t Feel Extra Pressure

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260566 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

BY Jayson Jorgensen/Bryce Doeschot | September 19, 2017
Courtesy/AP. FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Nebraska head coach Mike Riley (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s Mike Riley tells The Associated Press he always feels as if he’s coaching for his job. Pressure is mounting on Riley following the second 1-2 start in his three seasons in Lincoln. On Saturday Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst made a rare appearance after the game to voice his thoughts.  Riley says he understands why people are unhappy.

The program has not won a conference title since 1999, and the fan base has become edgy. The Huskers suffered an embarrassing 21-17 loss at home to Northern Illinois over the weekend. The Huskers open Big Ten play this week against Rutgers.

