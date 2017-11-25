(Video) Riley Reflects on time as head coach

Hours after receiving the news that he would no longer be the head coach of the Nebraska football team, Mike Riley stepped behind a podium to address the Nebraska media for the last time.

“This is an awesome place,” Riley said. “I have found a ton of good people, I am really, really thankful for the people I’ve worked with.”

Riley spoke with members of the media for nearly 15 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

“I learned that this is a special place,” Riley said while reflection on his time in Nebraska. “I loved the opportunity to coach here.”



Riley was hired as Nebraska’s 29th coach on Dec. 5, 2014, and he posted a 19-19 mark over three seasons.

“I still feel young and ready to coach,” Riley said. “But at this moment I’m looking forward to being a grandfather and look forward to other opportunities that may open up for me.”

Watch Riley’s full comments:

