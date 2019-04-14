(Video) Scott Frost, Nebraska players reflect on 2019 Spring Game

Red defeated white by the score of 24 to 13 in the annual Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday afternoon.

More than 85,000 fans were in attendance to watch the Huskers in their second year under head coach Scott Frost.

Prior to the scrimmage, the team paid tribute to first responders in the wake of the state’s most widespread natural disaster.

The theme of the spring game tunnel walk was One State, One Heartbeat.

Video: ‘One State, One Heartbeat’ – Nebraska Tunnel Walk at Spring Game 2019

As for the matchup on the field, Frost was pleased with the overall performance was ‘good’.

“It’s a great chance to showcase the great fans that we have, but from an evaluation standpoint as a coach, we’ve been looking at 14 other practices and this is a small piece of it.”

Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez expressed excitement about the future.

“We had a few mental errors, but I’m proud of the guys and I’m proud of how hard they worked this spring, and I’m excited for what’s to come in the fall.”

