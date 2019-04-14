class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378762 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

(Video) Scott Frost, Nebraska players reflect on 2019 Spring Game

BY Bryce Doeschot | April 14, 2019
Memorial Stadium during the 2019 Nebraska Spring Game / Photo by: Bryce Doeschot

Red defeated white by the score of 24 to 13 in the annual Nebraska Spring Game on Saturday afternoon.

More than 85,000 fans were in attendance to watch the Huskers in their second year under head coach Scott Frost.

Prior to the scrimmage,  the team paid tribute to first responders in the wake of the state’s most widespread natural disaster.

The theme of the spring game tunnel walk was One State, One Heartbeat.

Video: ‘One State, One Heartbeat’ – Nebraska Tunnel Walk at Spring Game 2019

As for the matchup on the field, Frost was pleased with the overall performance was ‘good’.

“It’s a great chance to showcase the great fans that we have, but from an evaluation standpoint as a coach, we’ve been looking at 14 other practices and this is a small piece of it.”

Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez expressed excitement about the future.

“We had a few mental errors, but I’m proud of the guys and I’m proud of how hard they worked this spring, and I’m excited for what’s to come in the fall.”

Reaction from the 2019 Spring Game

Head Coach Scott Frost 

Quarterback Adrian Martinez 

Inside Linebacker Mohamed Barry

Tight End Austin Allen

Defensive Tackle Darrion Daniels

 

