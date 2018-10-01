class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338310 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(Video) Scott Frost, Nebraska Football Players at Monday Press Conference

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 1, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Video) Scott Frost, Nebraska Football Players at Monday Press Conference

Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost addressed the media at his weekly press conference.

The Huskers (0-4, 0-2) will travel to Madison, Wisconsin in a B1G Ten match up against the Badgers (3–1, 1–0) .

Scott Frost – Full Comments

The match up at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, and can be heard on Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska Football players also spoke on Monday:

 

Adrian Martinez – Nebraska Quarterback 

Devine Ozigbo – Running Back 

Mohamed Barry – Inside Linebacker

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments