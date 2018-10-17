class="post-template-default single single-post postid-341613 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – – Nebraska vs. Minnesota

BY Sports Staff | October 17, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – – Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan

For the last three weeks I wish people could see inside the walls and see how good the culture is right now and how much it’s turned and how much better it is and how much the guys are banding together.

- Scott Frost

Northwestern came from behind for a stunning 34-31 victory over Nebraska on Saturday at Ryan Field.

Nebraska had leads of 28-14 and 31-21 in the fourth quarter, but Northwestern  rallied late in regulation to force overtime and win its first home game in four attempts this season.

“All we can do is put our head down and keep getting better and that’s what we’ve done and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Scott Frost said on Monday.

Video: Jayson Jorgensen talks with Sean Callahan about the loss to Northwestern and about the upcoming match-up with Minnesota. 

Up Next: The Huskers (0-4, 0-2) will travel to Madison, Wisconsin in a B1G Ten match up against the Badgers (3–1, 1–0) .

The match up at Camp Randall Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, and can be heard on Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments