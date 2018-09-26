class="post-template-default single single-post postid-337425 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – Nebraska vs. Purdue

BY Sports Staff | September 26, 2018
Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan

A rocky start to a new era.

The Huskers are 0 – 3 after a pummeling in the big house against the Michigan Wolverines.

Nebraska will try to reset the season and win a tenth straight Homecoming game at Memorial Stadium this week in a match against Purdue (1-3).

Video: Jayson Jorgensen talks with Sean Callahan about the match-up.

Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost addressed the media at his weekly press conference.
(Video) Scott Frost at media press conference 
Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium will kickoff shortly after 2:30 p.m. and can be heard 880 AM via the IMG Husker Sports Network.
